The UK government has confirmed that the all-important draft texts for the political declaration required to complete a Brexit agreement have been submitted to Brussels for approval, with time running out to seal a deal.During questions by UK lawmakers on the parliamentary select committee on Wednesday, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay revealed thatat the European Council meeting later this week. He told MPs that Johnson will "comply with the law and comply with undertakings given to the court."However,- the Brexit deadline day - and would not accept a delay, even to tie up some loose ends on a deal.Downing Street has been conducting meetings in recent days with their Northern Irish allies in government, the DUP, and members of the hardline Brexit group European Research Group (ERG). Johnson is mindful that their support is critical in any Brexit deal getting through the UK Parliament.