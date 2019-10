© Lori Shaull/Flickr



"I think it is important for us to send a signal that we are not hellbent on regime change," presidential candidate Barack Obama said in 2007. He was talking about Iran but citing former President George W. Bush's disastrous precedent of ousting Saddam Hussein in Iraq. Obama defined his candidacy in opposition to that 2003 regime change war and eventually became president."Donald Trump has the blood of the Kurds on his hands," the Hawaii Democrat continued , "butGabbard cited U.S. sanctions on Syria, American military intervention, and our aid to rebel groups that have included al Qaeda, all in the name of undermining Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's regime.South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg shot back , "Respectfully congresswoman, I think that is dead wrong. The slaughter going on in Syria is not a consequence of American presence, it's a consequence of a withdrawal and betrayal by this president of American allies and American values."This sounded like most Republicans who criticized Obama for winding down the U.S. presence in Iraq in 2011."I didn't think we should have gone to Iraq in the first place," Buttigieg continued . "I think we need to get out of Afghanistan. But it is also the case that a small number of special operations forces and intelligence capabilities were the only thing that stood between that part of Syria and what we're seeing now, which is the beginning of a genocide and resurgence of ISIS."Gabbard asked Buttigieg if he wanted to have "U.S. troops in Syria for an indefinite period of time.""You can put an end to endless war without embracing Donald Trump's policies," Buttigieg replied And there you have it.The president's recent policy in Syria is not unlike the anti-regime change stance Obama promoted as a candidate in 2008. The Obama-Biden ticket won the White House by opposing Bush's regime change war in Iraq and promising not to repeat that mistake (although they eventually did).They've completely flip-flopped.To their credit, most of the Democrat candidates Tuesday said they wanted the U.S. out of the Middle East. But the only one who took the same stance as the throngs of liberals who marched in the streets in 2003 to protest the Iraq War was Gabbard.