French riot police have turned water cannons on some of the thousands of firefighters who are marching through Paris to demand better resources in order to tackle the increasing number of forest fires each year.Police have also reportedly fired tear gas at the demonstrators.Firefighters are demonstrating against a number of key concerns,Footage from the protests show riot police and protesters squaring up to one another in some parts of Paris, while water cannons were deployed to push firefighters back and clear streets.According to RT France reporter Lucas Léger, some men without uniforms set up temporary barricades in the midst of the protest, but were forced away and the obstacles removed by firefighters.