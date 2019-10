whose aim is to impose the most disturbing form of austerity imaginable on people across the world

.

Brendan O'Neill is editor of spiked and host of the spiked podcast, The Brendan O'Neill Show. Subscribe to the podcast here. And find Brendan on Instagram: @burntoakboy

Yesterday, in London, I witnessed an eerie, chilling sight: I sawholding a ceremony in public.The men and women gathered outside King's Cross station and formed a circle.'What will you do when the world gets hot, what, what?', they intoned, conjuring up images of the hellfire they believe will shortly consume mankind. They sang hymns to their god - science. 'We've got all the science / All that we need / To change the world / Hallelujah', they sang, rocking side to side as they did so., said one placard. Catholics only demand the non-consumption of meat on Fridays, as an act of penance to mark the day of Christ's death. This new religion demands an end to meat-consumption entirely, as penance for mankind's sins of growth and progress.And like all death cultists, they handed out leaflets that contained within them 'THE TRUTH'. The leaflets foretell floods and fire: 'We are in trouble. Sea levels are rising... Africa and the Amazon are on fire.' The only word that was missing was locusts. They can't be far behind these other ghastly visitations to sinful mankind.And'Denial is not a policy', their placards decreed. Spotting me filming their spooky, apocalyptic ceremony, one of the attendees waved that placard in my face. A warning from the cult to a corrupted outsider.This was, of course, Extinction Rebellion . Let us no longer beat around the bush about these people.This is a millenarian movement thatYesterday's gathering, like so many other Extinction Rebellion gatherings, was middle-aged and middle-class. The commuters heading in and out of King's Cross looked upon them with bemusement. 'Oh, it's those Extinction freaks', I heard one young man say. It had the feel of Hampstead and the Home Counties descending on a busy London spotto the brainwashed, commuting plebs.It was a gathering to mark Extinction Rebellion's week of disruption. 'take two weeks off work' and join the revolt against the 'climate and ecological crisis'. You can tell who they're trying to appeal to. Working-class people and the poor of New Delhi, Mumbai and Cape Town - some of the cities in which Extinction Rebellion will be causing disruption - of course cannot afford to take two weeks off work. But then, these protests aren't for those people. In fact, they're against those people.Extinction Rebellion isExtinction RebellionProgressive movements, as the name suggests, used to be about pursuing progress, pushing mankind forwards, creating a better, wealthier world for all. Extinction Rebellion wants the precise opposite. It wants to propel us backwards, to the Stone Age. It wants to reverse the most important moment in human history - the Industrial Revolution. It wants to undo that revolution's liberation of mankind from the brutishness and ignorance of life on the land and recreate that old, unforgiving world in which we all 'ate locally', never travelled, danced around maypoles for fun, and died of cholera when we were 38.The sheer backwardness of Extinction Rebellion was captured when two of its members appeared on Sky News yesterday morning One of them bemoaned all the electricity that is used in a city like London. So the very lighting up and warming of cities,'Switch it all off', is their alarmingly immoral cry.What is most astonishing about the Extinction Rebellion phenomenon is what an easy ride these people get in the media and from political types. They are treated as wise and radical defenders of reason and the future. Please.They lie and spread fear and disrupt hard-working people's lives. If you see this cult promoting its deathly propaganda on the streets of your city this week, give them a piece of your mind.