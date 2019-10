© Unknown

American billionaires have never had it so good - they're actually paying a lower tax rate than the working class, according to two economists exposing the real beneficiaries of a system that has redistributed wealth to the top.economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman of the University of California at Berkeley have claimed in their forthcoming book The Triumph of Injustice.Their calculations take into account state, local, and federal taxes, corporate taxes, and what the pair call "indirect taxes," encompassing licenses and other fees paid to government.While American income inequality was already considered to be at peak levels, Saez and Zucman cite thethat primarily benefited the rich and Big Businessthat has made the degree of inequality impossible to ignore - or allow to continue.driven by economists who believed easing the tax burden on wealthy "job creators" would improve the fortunes of even the poorest citizens,The rich have seen not only theirby politicians looking to please their wealthy donors. Those who oppose a wealth tax on the principle that wealth redistribution smacks of socialism or excessive government interference must ignore the massive redistribution of wealth that has occurred over the last 70 years,Saez and Zucman have called forincluding Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both of whom have proposed some form of "wealth tax." Andhaving been brought up in the aftermath of Reaganomics.After over half a century of widening inequality,and the trickle-down supply-side economic model is widely considered a failure . Americans under 30, having had such a negative experience with neoliberal capitalism, view socialism much more favorably than their parents and previous generations.During the Great Depression, faced with widespread poverty and a robust communist/socialist movement, then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt passed the New Deal in order to "save" capitalism, reasoning that if the government did not provide some benefits to Americans, they would embrace socialism. One wonders if a 21st-century president would have the foresight to do the same.