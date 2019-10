© Ap/Alex Brandon



The US president replied to a tweet by 'Twitter Moments' which claimed that the White House said Ankara will be moving forward with its incoming operation and will take responsibility for all Daesh fighters they capture.US President Donald Trump has commented of the US troop pullout from Syria, saying thatIn a follow-up post, he added that going into the US military involvement in the Middle East washe said, referring to the build-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, when the Bush administration claimed that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction — which were nowhere to be found.On Monday, Trump said thatHe also specified that the US military should fight only where it is in the country's interest, "and only fight to win".Trump's rhetoric on Turkey's looming operation in Syria has also swayed in the past days. First, he said that he could "once again obliterate" the Turkish economy,The White House has received scrutiny from the president's political opponents in Washington, who haveTurkey, which considers the Syrian Kurdish YPG forces 'terrorists' affiliated with Turkey's own PKK Kurdish militants, has repeatedly promised to carry out a military operation in northern Syria to secure the border area. Turkish troops and heavy equipment have been assembled at the border area in recent days, and Ankara has promised to inform all relevant countries including Syria about the operation when it begins.On Wednesday,and warning that a military operation inside Syria would constituteRussia and Iran, who serve as co-guarantors of the Syrian peace process along with Turkey, have called for calm in the region, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov calling on Damascus and Kurdish forces to hold a dialogue to resolve the border situation. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, meanwhile, has called on US troops to be removed from the region, and for Kurdish forces to support the Syrian army.