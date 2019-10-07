Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Gordeyev has suggestedsimilar to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).The offer to create an OPEC-type organization for grain exporters aims to ensureaccording to a statement from Gordeyev's press service.The idea was raised during Gordeyev's meeting withThey met on the sidelines of ANUGA-2019, the international trade fair for food and beverages, in Cologne. According to Gordeyev, the future organization couldHe suggested discussing coordination among the world's biggest grain exporters during the Green Week exhibition in Berlin.Russian agricultural production has surged by 20 percent over the past five years. Grain harvests are projected to grow by five percent this year to 118 million tons, including around 78 million tons of wheat.thanks to bumper harvests and attractive pricing. Since the early 2000s, Moscow's share of the global wheat market has quadrupled.President Vladimir Putin said recently that the country has ensured its independence on the global wheat market. Russia's enormous natural resources should serve as a guarantee for high-quality food production and should be usedPutin said.The president predicted Russia's agriculture exports will double by 2024 to reach $45 billion.