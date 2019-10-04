Dr. David Mackereth was fired from his job at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) after telling his manager that in a hypothetical scenario, he would never "call any 6-foot tall bearded man madam."
The case was brought before a Birmingham employment tribunal, which said in its ruling that the government department had every right to sack Mackereth, and that the doctor's biblical beliefs have no place in British society.
Belief in Genesis 1:27, lack of belief in transgenderism and conscientious objection to transgenderism in our judgment are incompatible with human dignity and conflict with the fundamental rights of others.Speaking to RT, Mackereth said that the ruling has profound and troubling implications for freedom of speech and conscience in the UK.
The question here is whether I can be forced to do something and to say something that goes deeply against my conscience.He said that the judgment means that "you're not allowed not to believe the transgender movement's maxims," while "core" Christian beliefs have been labeled as unfit for modern life.
Mackereth plans to appeal the ruling.
Comment: Ingsoc reigns supreme, and the thought police are very real. Let's spell it out for these idiots. Every person is inherently free to believe whatever they want. The laws of the society in question may proscribe certain actions - the specifics of which are open to debate - but no free society can dictate what people believe. Even then, a government - whether in so-called free nations or more overtly authoritarian or totalitarian ones - can try to do so through various methods of coercion and persuasion, but when it comes down to it, even that cannot work. You can - at least in principle, and often in practice - break or abide by the law while still holding beliefs contrary to those dictated by the state. But this ruling goes even further, targeting belief in Genesis 1:27 itself. That is simply crazy.