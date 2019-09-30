© AFP / US Navy



Region disputed

Chinese media published satellite images showing how US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan was surrounded by five Chinese warships in the South China Sea.Commenting on this, China Defense Ministry press secretary Ren Guoquiang said Washington had sent the aircraft carrier to the South China Sea as a sign of strength. Guoquiang assured the commitment of the Chinese military to defend Beijing's interests.published the speech of military Sohu portal.The South China Sea has been the focus of tensions in the Far East. Washington advocates free navigation in the region, while Beijing is increasing its presence in this sea.In addition to the disagreement between Washington and Beijing, Vietnam and Taiwan also express interest in several islands in the region, especially the Paracel Islands.Meanwhile, China has put into service a new ocean research vessel that could mean a "new age" in maritime exploration.The vessel, called Da Yang Hao, can reach a speed of up to 30 km / h and has a range of approximately 22,500 kilometers.Da Yang Hao is 98.5 meters long, 17 meters wide and has a displacement of almost 4,600 tons.The ship is capable of offshore resource exploration in any ocean in the world, according to the South China Morning Post.The delivery of the ship marks a new era in China's ability to explore and research maritime resources, claims the newspaper, which also points out that the vessel will help maintain the country's interests in the international naval area.Collin Koh, a researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said that if the vessel was sent to the South China Sea, it would strengthen Beijing's naval presence in the region and boost the country's strategic capacity.