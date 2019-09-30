© NEO

About the Author:

Valery Kulikov, expert politologist, exclusively for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook

Since September 20, Egypt's government has been facing a new challenge in the form ofboth in the capital, and in such cities as Alexandria, Suez, El Mansour, and Helwan. So far, there's been two major waves of protests, but additional waves seem to be just around the corner.that ignited the fire of people's discontent was not sparked by some bearded religious man from the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization banned both in Russia and Egypt, butThis individual accuses Egyptian authorities of depriving him of his claim to some 15 million dollars, with particular details of his claim remaining unclear to this date. However, the runaway entrepreneur decided to post a video on Facebook. In particular, Muhammad Ali claimed that in his line of work, he witnessed constant abuse of public funds that were supposedly spent on the construction of luxury hotels, presidential palaces and the grave of the mother of President al-Sisi, who died back in 2014.with Muhammad Ali coordinating them on various social media platforms.- amplified by the fact that people were gathering for traditional Friday prayer. Although the protests have so far failed to draw large crowds, the authorities have already arrested some two thousand people.Some observers have already pointed out that there's a number of similarities between this recent unrest and the revolutionary events that swept Egypt back in 2011, when the once all-powerful strongman Hosni Mubarak was toppled, although, there are significant differences between these events too.In sharp contrast with the late years of Mubarak's reign,which has been pointed out by the government. Additionally, the steps that President al-Sisi has taken over the past five years were positively received, as Cairo was capable of obtaining the financial assistance of various Persian Gulf monarchies in the amount of 50 billion dollars, together with rhetorical support from US and EU authorities. This allowed the sittingCairo's attempt to find a balance in its relations with the main regional and global players, including the US and Russia, the African Union and the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, has also resulted in Egypt becoming more and more prosperous.On the other hand, if in the aftermath of the Arab Spring of 2011, Egypt's population received much needed economic relief, these days, as a number of analysts point out,This year alone, the country'sHowever, with the Persian Gulf countries facing their own economic hardships, they suddenly discover that they're in no position to lend a helping hand to their traditional ally.That is why among the main reasons behind new waves of anti-government demonstrations in Egypt, one may find rising prices coupled with high inflation rates. It is precisely because of the bitter poverty and the inability to find a job,Indeed, 40% of the nearly 100 million-strong population of this country lives below the poverty line. As authorities fail to address these concerns,Against this background, calls made by Mohammed Ali to express dissatisfaction with the internal policies of the authorities are picked up at mass gatherings, whereTherefore, it is not surprising that the Ministry of the Interior of Egypt decided onEarlier, local security agencies arrested several members of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamic organization that went underground when al-Sisi took office. Those detained were charged withby organizing protests, while siphoning large sums of money out of the country.On top of the Muslim Brotherhood playing a part in fomenting the unrest, there's observers pointing out thatIt's clear that Riyadh has been frustrated with the formal approach Egypt took in fulfilling its role in the so-called anti-Iranian coalition. Some analysts claim that Riyadh can take advantage of the influence it has among Salafi clerics toTurkey's possible involvement in the promotion of anti-government protests in Egypt may be guided by the fact that tensions between Ankara and Cairo have persisted for years after the overthrow Ankara's Islamist protege, Mohammed Morsi back in 2013, with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi playing a pivotal role in the plot against Morsi's government.. Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has recently reiterated his position on Morsi's toppling on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, where he would allocate the responsibility for the recent sudden death of the ex-president during court hearings.However, it must be recognized that these daysAfter three decades of Mubarak's stay in power, it's clear to see thatEgypt's military officers, being at the head of a massive organization with a rich history, decided they would not surrender their country to the above mentioned forces.Marshal Al-Sisi, who came to power in 2013 through a military coup,Last week, local police units used tear gas against several hundred anti-government protesters in a poor district of Cairo. At the same time, both in the center of Cairo and in several other Egyptian cities, there would be rallies in support of the sitting Egyptian president.In spite of calls spread across social media networks urging Egyptians to take part in the next round of anti-government demonstrations next Friday, the situation indicates that these protests won't gain enough traction to transform into a truly massive movement that could bring down the current sitting government.