"The downgrade reflects rising geopolitical and military tensions in the Gulf region, Fitch's revised assessment of the vulnerability of Saudi Arabia's economic infrastructure and continued deterioration in Saudi Arabia's fiscal and external balance sheets," the New York-based agency said in a statement on Monday. The firm put the kingdom's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating from A+ to A, while stating that the outlook remains stable.
Comment: In other words MBS is running the country into the ground in its fruitless war against Yemen
The downgrade comes just over two weeks after the drone and cruise missile attacks on Saudi state-run Aramco oil facilities, which for a short time nearly halved crude production of the world's largest oil exporter. Riyadh, as well as close ally Washington, blamed the attacks on Iran, while Tehran has denied any wrongdoing.
"In our view, Saudi Arabia is vulnerable to escalating geopolitical tensions given its prominent foreign policy stance, including its close alignment with US policy on Iran and its continued involvement in the Yemen war," Fitch stated, noting there is a possibility of a deeper conflict with Iran.
Fitch's downgrade comes at a bad time for Saudi Arabia, which recently announced plans to issue international bonds, and Fitch's rating could negatively affect their price.
S&P Global Ratings last week confirmed the kingdom's A rating, yet it also voiced concerns that the country could be hit with repeated foreign attacks, stating that in such case its rating could face downward pressure.