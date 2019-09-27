© AFP



Y

emenis have exposed serious vulnerabilities in Saudi Arabia's ability to protect its assets.

Saudi authorities have effectively delayed plans for floating state-run Aramco oil company on the stock market after Yemeni drone raids on oil installations earlier this month, according to report. The Reuters news agency cited sources with direct knowledge of Aramco's future plans as saying on Tuesday that initial public offering (IPO) of the company"They need to build confidence - in addition to restoring production," one of the sources stated, making a reference to last Saturday's attacks by Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement on Aramco's Khurais and Abqaiq plants, which process and clean crude. Aramco officialsthat the company would offer one percent of its shares for sale on the domestic stock market as early as November 2019.The IPO had been expected as a first step for the companyHowever, attacks on oil installations have been seen as a major blow to Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and his Vision 2030 plan.Experts underlined that the attacks on Aramco oil installations have clearlyThe Reuters said Aramco authorities had held emergency meetings with bankers and analysts after the attacks to find a way forward on the company's IPO. It added that investors have been clearly opposed to the Saudi-proposed timeline for listing on the domestic bourse. Aramco has also told Japan's top oil distributor about a possible change in shipments, raising concerns about Riyadh's ability to supply crude oil a week after attacks on two huge oil processing facilities, the Nikkei Asian Review reported., starting in October, JXTG officials stated. JXTGSeveral Yemeni drones targeted Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais last Saturdayand cut the state oil giant's crude oil supply by around 5.7 million barrels per day. A return to normal production could take months, not weeks, according to reports.The drone raid by Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement affected mainly light crude grades resulting in the shutdown of the pipeline from which Bahrain's Bapco receives oil from state oil giant Aramco, Reuters reported citing two trade sources. The pipeline carries 220,000-230,000 barrels per day (bpd) and transfers Arab Light crude. The Bahraini company is looking for other ways to get about 2 million barrels of Saudi crude and may use vessels for transportation.Aramco has also informed PetroChina that some of its loadings of light crude oil for October will be delayed by up to about 10 days after attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities, a senior Chinese state oil source with knowledge of the matter stated. Oil refiners in Japan are gathering information on supplies from Saudi Arabia following the attack on the kingdom's key crude oil facilities over the weekend, company officials noted.Instead, the company will send heavy, lower-grade crude, The Wall Street Journal reported. Market and industry experts believe that the incident could stoke already-flaring tensions in the Middle East, driving crude prices higher amid growing fears of supply shortages. The consequences of the strikes led to uncertainty in the oil market as it's unclear when the giant company can restore operations to normal.