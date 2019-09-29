Puppet Masters
Saudi king's top bodyguard shot dead after alleged 'personal dispute' at friend's home
RT
Sun, 29 Sep 2019 19:46 UTC
The kingdom's state-run media initially reported that Major General Abdulziz al-Fagham was gunned down after having "a personal dispute" at a friend's house in the city of Jeddah on the Red Sea coast, without providing any details.
The Saudi Press Agency then cited a brief police report that said al-Fagham had arrived at his friend's residence on Saturday evening, where another mutual friend named Mamdouh al-Ali was also present. At some point, an argument broke out between al-Fagham and al-Ali who then left the house and came back with a firearm, shooting the bodyguard. Al-Fagham would later succumb to his wounds in a hospital. Al-Ali also wounded the house owner's brother and a Filipino guest worker.
According to police, the suspect then barricaded himself inside the house and refused to surrender. He was killed in an ensuing firefight with police officers. Five security officials were wounded by the suspect's "indiscriminate gunfire."
The official reports did not reveal what exactly set off al-Fagham's killer nor any additional information about the perpetrator. Two of the slain bodyguard's nephews confirmed on Twitter that he was killed by a "treacherous friend."
Al-Fagham was king Salman's most trusted personal bodyguard and had previously protected his half-brother, the late king Abdullah. Nicknamed 'the king's crutch,' he was often photographed closely following the monarch during foreign trips and various public events across the kingdom. In most cases, Al-Fagham was instantly recognizable due to his tall stature, trademark black uniform and black beret.
He was also occasionally seen helping 83-year-old Salman to stand and walk.
In one photo, shared on social media after al-Fagham's death, the bodyguard appeared to be tying Salman's shoes.
Saudi officials and ordinary citizens flocked to Twitter to pay tributes to al-Fagham. Senior Royal Court adviser Turki al-Sheikh called him "a hero." The head of the Private Office of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bader al-Asaker, praised the slain bodyguard for his "sincere service" to the Royal Family.
Comment: According to investigative journalist Ali Al-Ahmed, Al-Fagham was dismissed from his post just days ago, and the palace is on lockdown:
AlFegham was seen few days ago walking alone #Jeddah corniche which is not constant with his job. He doesn't ever leave the side of the king & sleeps at the palace after the king goes to bed.Coincidentally, a massive fire has broken out at a railway station on a crucial Mecca-Medina pilgrimage route. This comes the day after the Houthis reported a massive victory over Saudi forces. New details are emerging, along with video evidence:
I can with high certainty say that AlFegham was dismissed this month by #MBS. Details will be coming when sources are able to find info & transmit
Update: #Saudi king palace in #Jeddah is high alert & on lockdown. I know that palace & have reviewed its plans & photos from inside & had sources there since 2005 until recently. Also royal court #Riyadh is on lockdown.
AlFaghem had many secrets & had served since as personal guard of King Abduulah - from 2002- as far as we can confirm. This made him a threat to #MBS given he supervised palace guards who killed #JamalKhashoggi
I can say now, it was a political murder. The report will come out Sunday with details.
The Houthi media report that 2,400 fighters and several hundred vehicles were captured. The reports say that 500 Saudi soldiers were killed. This video shows the fighting. Another video shows several hundred prisoners being led away from the front. Here are additional pictures. Most the prisoners seem to be poor men that the Saudis had hired. Only a few have complete uniforms. The events happened north of Kitaf near the Saudi Yemeni border and at least partially in the Najran region within Saudi Arabia. Here is a report of the previous operation. Overnight some ten short range ballistic missiles were launched from Yemen against the airport of Al Jadhea in Saudi Arabia.In other words, the situation after the attack on Saudi oil facilities is not cooling down. If anything, things are heating up.
R.C.