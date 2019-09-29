© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters



The most trusted personal bodyguard of the king of Saudi Arabia has been shot dead by an angered friend, in a dramatic turn of events.The kingdom's state-run media initially reported that Major General Abdulziz al-Fagham was gunned down after having "a personal dispute" at a friend's house in the city of Jeddah on the Red Sea coast,The Saudi Press Agency then cited a brief police report that said al-Fagham had arrived at his friend's residence on Saturday evening, where another mutual friend named Mamdouh al-Ali was also present. At some point,, shooting the bodyguard. Al-Fagham would later succumb to his wounds in a hospital. Al-Ali also wounded the house owner's brother and a Filipino guest worker.Five security officials were wounded by the suspect's "indiscriminate gunfire."Two of the slain bodyguard's nephews confirmed on Twitter that he was killed by a "treacherous friend."Al-Fagham was king Salman's most trusted personal bodyguard and had previously protected his half-brother, the late king Abdullah. Nicknamed 'the king's crutch,' he was often photographed closely following the monarch during foreign trips and various public events across the kingdom. In most cases, Al-Fagham was instantly recognizable due to his tall stature, trademark black uniform and black beret.He was also occasionally seen helping 83-year-old Salman to stand and walk.In one photo, shared on social media after al-Fagham's death, the bodyguard appeared to be tying Salman's shoes.Saudi officials and ordinary citizens flocked to Twitter to pay tributes to al-Fagham. Senior Royal Court adviser Turki al-Sheikh called him "a hero." The head of the Private Office of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bader al-Asaker, praised the slain bodyguard for his "sincere service" to the Royal Family.