US women's football star Megan Rapinoe has been accused of hypocrisy after stating Virgil van Dijk should win the FIFA Best Men's Player award "just for how cute he is."Rapinoe was named Best Women's Player at the glitzy awards bash in Milan on Monday night, where Liverpool defender van Dijk was in the running for the men's accolade.The Dutchman ultimately missed out, being pipped to the award by Barcelona legend Lionel Messi - but if Rapinoe had had her way, van Dijk would have cleaned up based on looks alone.When asked ahead of the ceremony who she thought should win the men's title, Rapinoe replied: "Ooo, I think Virgil, just for how cute he is."After picking up her player of the year award, World Cup winner Rapinoe, 34, used her acceptance speech to call for an end to racism and homophobia, telling the great and the good of the football world: "We have a unique opportunity to use this beautiful game to change the world for the better. Do something. Do anything."