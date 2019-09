© Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

William J. Malone is an endocrinologist. He earned his medical degree from NYU School of Medicine. You can follow him on Twitter at @will_malone. Colin M. Wright is an evolutionary biologist at Penn State. You can follow him on Twitter at @SwipeWright. Julia D. Robertson is a journalist, award-winning author and Senior Editor of The Velvet Chronicle. You can follow her on Twitter at @JuliaDRobertson.

The idea that all people have an innate "gender identity" recently has been endorsed by many health-care professionals and mainstream medical organizations. This term commonly is defined to mean the " internal, deeply held " sense of whether one is a man or a woman (or, in the case of children, a boy or a girl), both, or neither. It also has become common to claim that this sense of identity may be reliably articulated by children as young as three years old For instance, up until age 7, many children often believe that if a boy puts on a dress, he becomes a girl. This gives us reason to doubt whether a coherent concept of gender identity exists at all in young children. To such extent as any such identity may exist, the concept relies on stereotypes that encourage the conflation of gender with sex.Can all of these findings be integrated? To start, just as sex influences the development of bodies, it also influences brains. There are in-utero differences in hormone exposures (male testosterone surges at eight weeks gestation, for example), and distinct developmental pathways are triggered based on the XX (typically female) or XY (typically male) chromosomal make-up of neurons. The integration of these sex-related and other developmental processes with environmental pressures gives rise to an individual's unique personality and preferences.A closer look at personality traits shows that when data is analyzed in aggregate, there is a roughly 30% overlap between sexes, as schematized in the accompanying figure. The consequence of this overlap is that adolescent males who fall on the left end of the male (blue "masculine") curve, and adolescent females who fall on the right end of the female (pink "feminine") curve, will exhibit personality traits that diverge from the majority of other members of their own sex. In fact, due to the overlap of personality traits between males and females, the personality traits of some females will be more "male-like" than those exhibited by some, or even most males' and vice versa.In the case of an adolescent female whose behavior, personality traits and preferences are more "masculine" than most girls and most boys, she could be led to incorrectly conclude that she is really a male, born in the wrong body. That child's parents could become confused as well, noticing how "different" their child's behavior is from their own, or from that of their peers.There are approximately 40-million children in the United States between the ages of four and fourteen. The distribution curve above would suggest that roughly four-million of them have personality profiles that are "sex atypical," but which are still part of the natural distribution of personalities within each sex.The broad, but normal distribution of personality traits also explains studies showing a 28% concordance of transgender identity in twins . Twins have identical chromosomes, and so likely will have similar sex-related behaviors, as well as experience similar environmental influences in regard to those behaviors. Using twin adolescent males as an example: If their behaviors are at the "feminine" end of the male-typical distribution, they could both become confused as to what their behaviors and preferences mean about their sex.When a girl reports that she "feels like a boy" or "is a boy," that sentiment may reflect her perception of how her personality and preferences compare to the rest of her peers. If the girl has an autism spectrum condition, she may even perceive "sex-atypical" behavior that does not actually exist, and thereby falsely self-diagnose as male even without experiencing any actual male personality traits.It should be noted that these scenarios don't apply to all cases of gender dysphoria, as many other triggers are described in the literature. But in most cases, counseling can help gender dysphoric adolescents resolve any trauma or thought processes that have caused them to desire an opposite sexed body.— distress caused by a perceived incongruence between one's biological sex and gender presentation. Reinforcing studies in the medical literature show that,Yet instead of offering counseling , medical professionals now are commonly telling children that they may have been "born in the wrong body."If aggressive transition options are pursued early in puberty, the combination of puberty-blocking drugs, followed by cross sex hormones, will result in permanent infertility.The growing population of transgender-identifying high school students now is estimated to comprise about 2% of all students — a three-fold increase over the baseline 0.5% figure cited above. Many adolescents now are presenting to gender clinics, with some clinics seeing a 10-fold increase in new cases. Many of these adolescents have no history of childhood gender dysphoria., and the controversial "affirmation model" is being applied to this unstudied cohort as well. Not surprisingly, reports of transition regret, and de-transition, are growing in number.The fact is, no child is actually born in the wrong body.