Society's Child
UK football fan punches police horse; tackled, beaten by baton-wielding officers
RT
Wed, 25 Sep 2019 21:20 UTC
Fans of the south coast rivals clashed in the streets around Portsmouth's Fratton Park stadium on Tuesday night, with footage showing one incident in which a home supporter seemed to lash out at a police horse.
Video shared on social media shows the footie thug - clad in blue - being pursued by an officer on horseback.
The fan then stops to square up to the horse and seems to land a right jab on its face.
"Man's swinging for a horse," the person filming says.
The supporter then makes off down the street with the officer and horse in pursuit, before being tackled by baton-wielding police further ahead.
"The dog's coming for him. I'm getting out of the way. The horse is chasing him," the man filming the scene is heard laughing.
"Oh no, he's caught, baton's out, baton's out," he adds.
The meeting between the coastal rivals - which Premier League team Southampton won 4-0 - was the first between the pair in seven years.
There was a huge police presence around the Fratton Park home of League One team Portsmouth, which included officers being drafted in from other parts of the country.
Southampton fans were escorted to the game by a police corridor, although there were still sporadic clashes between supporters before and after kick-off.
- A summer without sunspots?
Quote of the Day
"Outraged by the president's strong stand against the steel industry, [media tycoon] Henry Luce invoked the fate of Julius Caesar in a harsh editorial in Fortune, warning JFK that he should 'beware the Ides of March'."
~ From 'The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government'
Recent Comments
This is getting seriously out of hand now.. Stealing a dollar, is theft, stealing a trillion, is a climate opportunity.
YOU ARE ME AND I AM YOU. DNA is our human history, the tiny changes between all humans mean that all racists are arguing over alot less than a...
There are several sites that have good information on Syrian news.[Link]
"In March, Google decided to pay $135 million to two former executives accused of sexual harassment." - please make sure you read this statement...
Maybe the solution is to ban organised religions .. they seem to be the root of a lot of our problems