Labour mulls giving foreign nationals the vote in UK general elections
RT
Mon, 23 Sep 2019 22:12 UTC
Labour will "extend equal rights to vote to all UK residents" if it wins the next general election, according to a motion set to be voted on during the party's annual conference in Brighton on Tuesday. It is "fundamentally wrong" that millions of UK residents cannot vote in general elections, the motion states. It is very likely to pass, according to the Independent newspaper.
The measure was inserted by Labour for Free Movement, a coalition of party members working to extend citizens' rights to migrants. It also seeks to "close all detention centres" and "scrap all Hostile Environment measures," referring to laws designed to make life as difficult as possible for people who are in the UK illegally, hoping to convince them to leave the country.
Expanding the general election franchise, which is currently open only to Brits, citizens of the Commonwealth, and Irish citizens (though Europeans and other foreigners can vote in local and European elections), could allow the three million Europeans living in the UK to torpedo Brexit once and for all if a general election is called before the UK leaves the EU. Should Labour hold a second referendum, as party leader Jeremy Corbyn has promised, the foreign Remain vote would easily tip the scales.
The controversial motion has been met with skepticism at best, as well as outright criticism.
Many Brits were not pleased to hear of Labour's plan, with one citizen tweeting: "If Labour get anywhere near power, they will cause chaos on so many fronts - it's very scary to say the least!"
Io lunar eclipse on Jupiter, 9/11/19
Fear not the path of truth, fear the lack of people walking on it.
- Robert Francis Kennedy
If it was CNN they were going to blow up.... they were stopped too soon.
Seems harsh - neither kid was killed (in self defense) or even tazered ... the cop will know better next time, kill them at the scene of the crime...
How is it possible that a grown man, a police officer, would think that was appropriate? I wonder if he has children, and what kind of life they...
State Attorney Aramis Ayala - " I refuse to knowingly play any role in the school-to-prison pipeline ." She's no Kamala Harris then
We are all responsible for the stupidity of these morons.. we turn all control of our childrens education to the nut jobs who are inept at...
Comment: Considering that the vast majority of Brits voted for Brexit, any attempts to thwart that vote, and worse, to further weaken the vote of local people - oblivious to rising nationalist sentiment throughout the country, and Europe generally - will likely put a stop to Labour's rising popularity: Try again: Corbyn plans 2nd Brexit referendum next June if Labor wins power
