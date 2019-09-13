© Anadolu Agency

"It is painful that countries that were invaded by US troops and whose villages were massacred in the application of the TIAR today endorse a similar crime against a brother country."

The government of Venezuela has denounced theon behalf of the opposition in Caracas, a move whichin the Latin American country.Washington has invoked thewith 10 other Latin American countries and Venezuela's self-proclaimed "interim president" Juan Guaido, declaring in a statement on Wednesday thatBlaming the "increasingly destabilizing influence that the former regime of Nicolas Maduro is having on the region," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed to "recent bellicose moves by the Venezuelan military to deploy along the border with Colombia as well as the presence of illegal armed groups and terrorist organizations."he warned, signaling that while the hawkishCaracas slammed the move, calling it the "shameful heritage of neocolonialism in Latin America" and pointing out that the TIAR had been drafted "to legitimize military interventions in Latin America for ideological reasons" during the Cold War - only to be ignored when the UK launched a war against Argentina over the Falkland Islands.Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza denounced the "infamous imperial instrument" and "firmly reject[ed] the claims of this small group of countries that threaten the peace of integrity of Venezuela and the entire continent."over the past eight months of slow-motion coup since Guaido declared himself president in January with Washington's blessing. While several US allies rushed to recognize his leadership and denounce President Maduro as a "usurper,"US ambassador to the Organization of American States Carlos Trujillo insisted that the TIAR was activated "not to invoke military force," but to "seek a legal framework" for it. Meanwhile,- which Venezuela's constitution limits to 30 days before requiring elections -he is currently being investigated by Venezuelan authorities forMaduro deployed the Venezuelan military and missile defense systems to the Colombian border this week and declared an "orange alert," warning that Colombian President Ivan Duque was plotting to stage a false-flag attack and hoodwink the international community into supporting him in attacking Venezuela.