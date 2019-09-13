It all started when Paul (R-Kentucky) backed two state legislators who blasted Cheney (R-Wyoming) for demanding a more aggressive foreign policy. "Why do some neocons continue to advocate for endless wars?" he quipped. "Let's focus on America First, not Afghanistan!"
Cheney snapped back that she stands with Trump and US troops in not surrendering to terrorists, "unlike [Paul], who seems to have forgotten that today is 9/11."
Paul struck back on Thursday, going on CNN and accusing Cheney and her father - George W. Bush's Vice President Dick Cheney - of being "never Trumpers" and "part of the foreign policy swamp" seeking to undermine the president, focusing on her praise of Trump's ousted national security advisor, the hawkish John Bolton.
He later tweeted that Trump hears "all your NeverTrump warmongering. We all see your pro-Bolton blather. I'm just grateful for a president who, unlike you, supports stopping these endless wars."
"I feel like you might just be mad still about when Candidate Trump shredded your Dad's failed foreign policy and endless wars," he added in another tweet.
Cheney fired back in the best tradition of schoolyard insults, calling Paul a "big loser" for his failed 2016 presidential bid, and accusing him of loyalty to "Terrorists First, America Second."
Comment: As the saying goes, you know you've won the argument when the other person resorts to ad-hominen insults that ignore the points being made. Liz Cheney can't refute the idea that's she's a warmonger because there is no fact she can present to make her case. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Cheney family.
Those were fighting words for Paul, who put together a series of #ThrowbackThursday tweets illustrating the many times the Cheneys have opposed Trump and advocated for foreign wars.
Paul, who was elected to the Senate in 2011, is the son of retired Texas Congressman Ron Paul, a Republican who consistently argued against foreign wars and ran several presidential campaigns on that platform, most recently in 2012. The elder Paul was an outspoken critic of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, pushed by the Bush-Cheney administration.
Cheney was elected to the House of Representatives in 2017, to the seat held by her father between 1979 and 1989.
President Trump has not weighed in on the spat just yet, preferring to throw his supporters a curveball by saying that Bolton was "holding [him] back" on Venezuela and Cuba.