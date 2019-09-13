© REUTERS/Erin Scott; REUTERS/Mark Makela



A disagreement on 9/11 over John Bolton and US withdrawal from Afghanistan descended into a full-on Twitter war between Rep. Liz Cheney and Senator Rand Paul, in a sequel to the beef between their fathers over invading Iraq.Cheney snapped back that she stands with Trump and US troops in not surrendering to terrorists, "unlike [Paul], who seems to have forgotten that today is 9/11."Paul struck back on Thursday, going on CNN and accusing Cheney and her father - George W. Bush's Vice President Dick Cheney - of being "never Trumpers" and "part of the foreign policy swamp" seeking to undermine the president, focusing on her praise of Trump's ousted national security advisor, the hawkish John Bolton.Cheney fired back in the best tradition of schoolyard insults, calling Paul a "big loser" for his failed 2016 presidential bid, and accusing him of loyalty to "Terrorists First, America Second."Those were fighting words for Paul, who put together a series of #ThrowbackThursday tweets illustrating the many times the Cheneys have opposed Trump and advocated for foreign wars.Paul, who was elected to the Senate in 2011, is the son of retired Texas Congressman Ron Paul, a Republican who consistently argued against foreign wars and ran several presidential campaigns on that platform, most recently in 2012. The elder Paul was an outspoken critic of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, pushed by the Bush-Cheney administration.Cheney was elected to the House of Representatives in 2017, to the seat held by her father between 1979 and 1989.President Trump has not weighed in on the spat just yet, preferring to throw his supporters a curveball by saying that Bolton was "holding [him] back" on Venezuela and Cuba.