Russia will not take out loans in US dollars for the remainder of this year and the whole of 2020, turning instead to the yuan and euro, according to the Finance Ministry."We will borrow in currencies other than the dollar," Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.Back in March, Russia's Finance Ministry issued Eurobonds worth €2.7 billion ($3 billion) with a maturity date in 2035. It also separately issued Eurobonds worth €750 million ($830 million) with a maturity date in 2025. In June, the Finance Ministry also placed additional Eurobonds worth €1.37 billion ($1.5 billion) with a maturity date in 2029, and €900,000 ($1 billion) with a maturity date in 2035.Earlier, it was revealed that Moscow and Beijing are working on a new way of cutting their reliance on the US dollar, as Russia plans to issue its first yuan-denominated bond. The move is aimed at assisting both countries' economies in dealing with US tariffs and sanctions. The proposal will also allow Moscow to extend its list of foreign creditors. While Chinese investors do not buy Russia's ruble-denominated bonds, the launch of the yuan bonds would give them an opportunity to invest in Russian state debt.