Sweet revenge: France once denied Moscow Mistrals over Crimea reunification, now Russia will make its own carriers... in Crimea
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 11:46 UTC
The first of the two Russian-made helicopter carriers will be laid down next May, with one of them set to be completed by 2027, sources in the ship-building industry told TASS on Thursday. The vessels will reportedly carry up to 10 helicopters each and have large hangar-like well decks to deploy landing craft. The contract for the ships will be signed "in the coming months," the source said.
Filling the gap
The new vessels will significantly up Russia's naval game, since Moscow is in dire need of modern amphibious assault ships, according to RT's defense expert Colonel Mikhail Khodarenok. The existing amphibious APCs are "very bad swimmers," which are only able to "land troops in secure coves with calm waters."
Moreover, Khodarenok believes that modern warfare challenges would make it "impossible" to deploy the Soviet-era tech during actual combat. A new type of vessel is required to fill this gap, and this is something Russia has been working on.
Enter the Mistral
Russia initially wanted to solve the problem by purchasing the helicopter carriers overseas. Its 2010 international tender was won by France, which promised to build two of its newest Mistral-class vessels, tailoring them for Russian needs in the process.
That all came crashing down in the wake of the 2014 coup in Ukraine, after Crimea voted to rejoin Russia and civil war broke out in the Donbass. The EU decided to slap Moscow with sanctions. France jumped on the bandwagon, with then-president Francois Hollande halting the delivery of the Mistrals indefinitely.
Moscow opted not to wait and demanded its money back. France not only lost a lucrative contract but was forced to compensate Russia for adapting its Ka-52 helicopters for the Mistrals' decks and upgrading the facilities in the port of Vladivostok intended for the carriers.
In the end, Paris refunded Moscow nearly €950 million ($1.05 billion). Then-deputy PM Dmitry Rogozin said that Russia was more than happy with this outcome, since the sum in rubles ended up three times higher than the money initially paid to France.
Free tech & training
Khodarenok said Russia will now "surely utilize the experience it acquired during the building of the Mistrals while cooperating with the French."
Biggest irony
Vital to the construction of the helicopter carriers will be the long new bridge connecting Crimea with the Russian mainland, and making possible the delivery of heavy components by road or rail.
"I think that laying the keel in May 2020 wasn't chosen randomly," Khodarenok explains. "By that time, the Crimean Railway Bridge will start to function at full capacity."
