© Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins; Joshua Roberts/Lucas Jackson



Speaking for the first time about reasons for firing his national security advisor John Bolton, US President Donald Trump said he was "way out of line" on Venezuela, even as the State Department doubled down on regime change."I disagreed with John Bolton on his attitudes about Venezuela. I thought he was way out of line," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Wednesday.Trump added.Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi had agreed to give up his nuclear and chemical weapons programs to the US, only to be violently overthrown and murdered by US-backed rebels in 2011.Bolton also "wasn't getting along with the people in the administration that I consider very important," Trump added, making sure to point out thatNone of that explainsand kept him on as his principal foreign policy adviser for nearly 18 months, however. Nor does it explainas Washington's point man on Venezuela,The Trump administration on Wednesday showed no signs of abandoning the approach to Caracas championed by Bolton and Abrams since January, despite it having failed miserably.Pompeo's pretext is that this was requested by Juan Guaido, the self-proclaimed "interim president" of Venezuela recognized by the US and a handful of its allies, but no one else in the world. Guaido's repeated attempts to take over power in Caracas since January have failed miserably.Trump maintained that his policy on Venezuela is "humanitarian" and designed to "help" people there, and blamed "socialism" for the country's economic woes."I don't want to talk about that," Trump said when asked if he would be willing to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.