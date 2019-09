© Nicolas Asfouri/AFP



President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that he will be delaying the increased tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods to Oct. 15 from Oct. 1 as a "gesture of good will" to China.The tariffs were set to increase to 30% from 25% on the goods. He is set to be in Washington for talks in early October.The Dow is poised to open up 150+ points on Thursday.President Trump wanted to double tariff rates on Chinese goods last month after Beijing's latest retaliation in the trade war before settling on a smaller increase, sources told CNBC Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer then enlisted multiple CEOs to call Trump andon about $550 billion in Chinese products, which he announced in an Aug. 23 tweet after the market close. In the following days, both Mnuchin and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump's only regret was not raising tariffs higher. Earlier this month , Mnuchin said thealready made in trade talks, which are set to resume at high levels next month."I think the enforcement area we at least have a conceptual, an agreement on," Mnuchin told Fox Business Network.He also had a warning: President Donald Trump has no problem keeping heavy tariffs on Beijing if a deal can't be reached.