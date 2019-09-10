U.S. President Donald Trump has said he isn't averse to joining talks with Germany, France, Ukraine, and Russia aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine.Known as the Normandy format, Trump told Voice of America on September 9 in Washington that he'd join the talks if the participants needed him.If they need me to join, I would join [the Normandy format]," Trump said.The last round of Normandy talks took place in 2016.Ukraine blames Moscow for stoking the conflict in eastern Ukraine where Russia-backed separatists have fought government forces since April 2014.Russia denies involvement and has portrayed the war as an internal affair.More than 13,000 have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN.