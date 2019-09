© REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

"Colombia is a failed state that hates Venezuela... and wants to create conflict between our two nations."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has convened a National Defense Council to discuss Colombia's alleged attempts to send terrorists and turncoat officers to Venezuela to disrupt its military infrastructure."I have decided to convene, in accordance with Article 323, the Defense Council to address the issue of the warlike threat of the government of Colombia against our beloved homeland of Venezuela," the embattled Maduro said.Tensions have been running high between the two neighbors. Last week, Maduro declared an "orange alert" over a Colombian threat and deployed missile defenses to the border. He also raised the alarm over a potential false-flag attack that could be used by Duque as a pretext to start a full-fledged armed conflict and enlist support from the international community.Earlier that week, Venezuela presented satellite images purporting to show 'terrorist' training camps on Colombia's territory.