Gabbard and her supporters have questioned the DNC after she failed to qualify for the next Democratic debate. The DNC required candidates to have at least 130,000 unique donors and register at least 2 percent of support in four "qualifying" polls. Gabbard met the donor threshold, but failed to jump the polling hurdle.
The problem is that Gabbard has registered at least 2 percent of support in more than two dozen other reputable polls, leading many to question if she was intentionally kept from participating in the debate after confronting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) during the last debate.
"What's clear is the system lacks transparency," Gabbard told Rubin. "The whole process is lacking transparency."
Such transparency problems could create new headaches for the Democratic Party, Gabbard said, because it sows distrust in voters.
"The problem with all of this, and I speak as a strong Democrat, is that it creates a lack of trust in Democratic voters that the DNC is actually working for their interest in creating a very fair and transparent process. And when you've got a lack of trust, you've got people who are wondering whether they should even be involved at all."In August, Gabbard's campaign said:
Rep. Gabbard has exceeded 2% support in 26 national and early state polls, but only two of them are on the DNC's 'certified' list. Many of the uncertified polls, including those conducted by highly reputable organizations such as The Economist and the Boston Globe, are ranked by RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight as more accurate than some DNC 'certified' polls.Unfortunately for Democrats, accusations of bias are not new for the DNC. The aftermath of the 2016 primary battle between Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) revealed the race had essentially been "rigged" in Clinton's favor.