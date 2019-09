© Reuters / Lucas Jackson

"When I use a word," Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, "it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less."



"The question is," said Alice, "whether you can make words mean so many different things."



"The question is," said Humpty Dumpty, "which is to be master — that's all."

The San Francisco, California supervisors declaring the National Rifle Association a "domestic terrorist organization" seems like virtue-signaling, but it may well be a major escalation in the culture war already shaking the US.The NRA uses its wealth and strength to "incite gun owners to acts of violence," declared the resolution adopted Tuesday by the, urging the city not to do business with anyone associated with the organization.It also accused the NRA of spreading "propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence," and promoting "extremist positions, in defiance of the views of a majority of its membership and the public."There are many things to unpack here.According to the FBI, domestic terrorists are primarily US-based movements "that espouse extremist ideologies of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature."So what would opposing the US Constitution - its Second Amendment, to be precise - amount to, then?"They should reasonably know by now that they are fueling the hate fire in this country," Stefani told the Washington Post. "People are dying, and they continue to stand in the way of reform."Last, but not least, we get to the twisting of the meaning of words. Stefani told KQED radio that NRA bumper stickers about not giving up guns are "saying reasoned debate about public safety should be met with violence.""This is just another worthless and disgusting 'sound bite remedy' to the violence epidemic gripping our nation," NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter said, dismissing the resolution even as she called it a "reckless assault on a law-abiding organization."