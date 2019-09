© AFP / Josh Lefkowitz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

As if tired of 'the patriarchy' having all the fun in taking jobs away from women, radical feminists last week canceled 'objectifying' boxing ring girls and replaced them with their sworn enemy: white middle-aged men in suits.We've all heard those age-old feminist moans and groans about men with no previous experience or qualifications taking jobs away from women because of their boundless 'privilege'.Ring girl trio Tammy Bills, Demey Maconachie and Kalista Thomas were knocked out of the 'Battle of Bendigo' boxing show in Bendigo, Victoria, on Saturday in favor of male 'fight progress managers' (yes, you read that correctly) for the evening.The bleating about sexism had originated from local councillors Yvonne Wrigglesworth and Jennifer Alden, the latter having blasted: "Being respectful of women is key to eliminating other forms of violence, especially violence towards women and children," while Wrigglesworth argued "stereotypes of this nature was not respectful of women." Promoter Dean Lonergan, to his credit, expressed bewilderment and "disappointment," but nonetheless yielded to the criticism.Sure, a requirement of the ring girl job is to be attractive, butIn some cases, ring girls are paid much more handsomely than male fighters on the cards they work - earning around $20,000 a year for a role in the UFC, according to FOX Sports It would appear profiting through your physical attributes and promoting violence are acceptable only when it fits the radical agenda, because banning women in boxing would be discriminatory, but when feminists do the same it's deemed progressive.Between the rounds of those bouts, one fight progress manager (again, you read correctly) clearly found the debacle humorous, being photographed unable to stifle his giggles as he clumsily sauntered around the ring holding aloft his card.Fully dressed in a suit, not really putting the required effort into his duties and, to top it all off, literally laughing at having taken a job from a woman despite his lack of previous experience and suitability for the role, he looked every inch the embodiment of a target for feminist angst. But it's ok, because he wasn't there because of the patriarchy.Sadly, such backwards thinking is now the new norm.