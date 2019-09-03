All of us, when we went to primary school or high school, we had bullies in our class. And bullies would not stop if people just look at them while they beat up another student. Once they beat up the first student, they go after the second, and the third, and the fourth.

We believe that the era of global hegemony is gone.

Tehran is self-reliant enough to survive without the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal, but if Europe doesn't save it, it won't be the last international accord the US will trample, the foreign minister of Iran has told RT.Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif appeared on Oksana Boyko's show 'Worlds Apart' during his visit to Moscow, where he spoke to top-tier Russian officials. His trip comes at a time when European nations, fronted by France, are frantically trying to prop up the nuclear deal and to encourage Iran to stay in it.The US quit the Iran Nuclear Deal over a year ago, re-imposing sweeping sanctions and promising to reduce Iran's oil industry - a major source of income - to zero. Zarif says his country has managed to recover, though he admitted the sanctions badly hurt its economy at first.Iran has been through a forty-year experience of living under pressure, and "will build our future with or without the JCPOA," Zarif vowed. The pact is "an important achievement that should not be destroyed," but its demise - however regrettable - would be "a blow to diplomacy, not a blow to Iran."As for the future of the US, Zarif predicts the weaponization of its economy - as well as its animosity towards Russia and China - will spell "the demise of American economic might."Watch the full show: