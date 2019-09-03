© AFP / Philip Fong

Hong Kong's club-wielding, helmet-clad 'peaceful' demonstrators may have met their match, after failing to intimidate four men riding the subway. Video of the confrontation shows the brave commuters facing off with the angry mob.Subway passengers quickly flee the scene, but the four men, apparently dubbed "uncles" on Chinese social media, remained in the car.At one point, one of the men seizes a hammer believed to have been thrown by one of the protesters - although it's not clear where the weapon originated from. Another one of the men uses an umbrella to keep the belligerent demonstrators at bay. Severely outnumbered, they still manage to repel the onslaught.Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of violence and vandalism at the subway station, arresting forty protesters accused of vandalism and violence, according to Chinese state media.