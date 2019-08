© Reuters TV / Handout

Appearing in a video posted online on Thursday, a former FARC commander - known by his pseudonym, Ivan Marquez - urged for a "new era of struggle" in Colombia, three years after the guerrilla faction laid down its arms in a historic peace deal with the government, which the Marquez accused Bogota of failing to uphold.The president responded with a video of his own later on Thursday afternoon, announcing the launch of a new unit and offering a cash reward for information that leads to the former commander's arrest."I ordered the creation of a special unit for the persecution of criminals that appear in the video together with 'Iván Márquez'," the president said Duque stressed, however, that the government remains committed to peace with FARC members who have participated in the reconciliation process and who have renounced all armed activity.In another press conference on Thursday, Colombian High Commissioner for Peace Miguel Ceballos accused the ex-commanders of filming the video from Venezuelan territory, arguing there was "clear support of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro," though he provided no evidence for the assertion.Self-declared "interim president" of Venezuela Juan Guaido also weighed into the matter in a pair of tweets , stating he'd spoken with Duque and denounced "the use of Venezuelan territory under the protection of Maduro" to spread the message of "narcoterrorism." according to government figures. The Marxist guerrilla faction and the government finally reached a peace deal in 2016, and many members of the armed group have since taken part in Colombia's democratic process.