Two years ago, former FBI Director James Comey came out with a book that celebrated himself as a paragon of "ethical leadership," a subject that he later taught at the College of William and Mary. Comey declared, "Ethical leaders lead by seeing above the short term, above the urgent or the partisan, and with a higher loyalty to lasting values, most importantly the truth." If that is the case, the new Justice Department inspector general report released on Thursday establishes that Comey is the very antithesis of the ethical leader he described.It details how Comey removed FBI memoranda and then used his friend, Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman, to leak the contents of one memo to the New York Times. Several of the memos were later found to contain privileged, sensitive, or classified information. The FBI seized the memos and had to "scrub" the computer of Richman to remove the unauthorized material provided by Comey. The report also says Comey later acknowledged that some of the classifications were "reasonable."Of course, facts are largely immaterial in matters of mythology. When Comey removed FBI material and arranged for a leak to the media, the coverage stayed positive despite some of us noting that the "memos" removed by Comey were FBI material and potentially classified.Those points were met with furious objections from analysts who insisted that the memos were personal writings akin to diary entries. Legal expert and former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa said they constituted "personal recollections," and Brookings Institution fellow and CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey wrote that it is "hard to even understand the argument" for how his "memory about his conversation with the president qualifies as a record, even if he jotted it down while in his office." When I wrote that the memos were covered by the Federal Records Act and by Justice Department rules barring their removal or disclosures, the arguments were dismissed by the experts on various cable networks.When former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders described the conduct of Comey as "improper and likely could have been illegal," she was given two "pinocchios" as having falsely accused him. Comey then turned to social media, much like President Trump , to further pump up his record. He started with tweets under pseudonyms but later put his own name on tweets showing him walking through forests or standing alone while quoting sources like the Bible, "But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever flowing stream."Comey was building a personal brand, just like Trump, that culminated in his publishing his sensational book A Higher Loyalty. Once again, the media was as unrelenting as it was uncritical. Few outlets mentioned the concerns over a former FBI director rushing out a book soon after leaving office in a sharp departure from his predecessors. Comey became an instant millionaire with a book tour where he was essentially met with palm fronds and cries of "hosanna." He knew that any final reckoning on his conduct would not come before months, if not years, of investigation.The inspector general has confirmed what was clear and obvious. The memos were FBI material, and Comey did violate provisions of the Federal Records Act and FBI rules clearly barring their removal and disclosure. Moreover, the inspector general agreed that it was not necessary to guarantee an investigation into Trump. Investigations were ongoing and the report cites other "options" that Comey refused to use. The report concludes, "What was not permitted was the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive investigative information, obtained during the course of FBI employment, in order to achieve a personally desired outcome."The reason Comey violated these rules was as obvious then as it is now. Leaking the memos was designed to improve his stature in the media and it worked. Comey transformed himself into a badly needed hero to use against the villain Trump. He knew the memos would change the focus of media coverage to his new role as a federal government whistleblower.Rosenstein also noted that ComeyHe tweeted, "I don't need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a 'sorry we lied about you' would be nice."Comey is referring to the Justice Department decision not to charge him with releasing classified information and no finding by the inspector general of an intentional release of classified, as opposed to sensitive, information.The inspector general report says that, following the publication of the New York Times article, a classification review was conducted. The reason is that Comey never asked for such a review, any more than he asked for permission as a fired FBI employee to remove the material or leak it to the media. The report states that senior officials who worked for Comey used the adjectives "surprised," "stunned," "shocked," and "disappointment" to describe their reactions to learning that their boss acted on his own to provide the contents of his fourth memo through Richman to a journalist.