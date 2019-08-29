Puppet Masters
Electrical company threatens Pakistan PM Imran Khan's office with power cut over non-payment of bills
Khaleej Times
Thu, 29 Aug 2019 17:37 UTC
The electricity supply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Secretariat faces disconnection over non-payment of bills running into crores [tens of millions] of rupees. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued a notice to this effect on Wednesday, August 28.
According to reports in the Pakistani media, the Pakistan Prime Minister's Secretariat currently owes over Rs41 lakh [one hundred thousand] to IESCO. For the previous month, this amount was Rs35 lakh.
According to sources close to IESCO, the Secretariat has failed to pay the dues in spite of several reminder notices.
"This is a recurrent problem with the Secretariat. We will cut off the power supply if dues are not paid," an IESCO source said.
Power cuts have worsened in Pakistan in recent years, becoming one of the main sources of discontent in the South Asian nation, often leaving entire neighbourhoods without electricity for up to half a day in the sweltering summer months.
Gulf of Finland, 15 Aug 2019
Quote of the Day
Writers are the engineers of the human soul.
- Yury Karlovich Olesha
Recent Comments
The roof in Ridgecrest is coming down, time to move the vampires?
And Soylent Green was just a poorly scripted, poorly acted, B grade movie … right?
Seems that Boris is the only leader in the UK. Or is that because the parliament has no power to decide anything, but is beholden to mind the...
The referendum called for getting out of the EU. So for the past three years the "democratic" government has done everything in its power to avoid...
In 2015 I woke up to a dream getting me to accept cannibalism and that it was okay to eat certain humans. I was mad because I wondered what part...