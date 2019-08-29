© Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) said that Israel continued to impose severe restrictions on the movement of people in Gaza Strip during July, impeding 661 patients and reducing exports by 42.2 per cent.During the period covered by the report, the Israeli authorities prevented 661 patients referred to Israeli or to West Bank hospitals, including occupied Jerusalem.Israel continued to ban the export of products from the Gaza Strip, except for minimal quantities, mostly agricultural products.The report declared that July's exports marked a decline of 42.2 per cent compared to last June. July exports are equal to 3.8 per cent of the sector's monthly exports before imposing the blockade.The occupying authorities have also kept imposing restrictions on the supply of goods classified as "dual-use items". It is noted that the Israeli authorities formally list 118 dual-use items containing different essential products and materials.