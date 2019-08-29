© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump is reviewing military aid to Ukraine to ensure American interests are being "prioritized," according to a senior administration official, putting the funding on hold and enraging Russiagate truthers.While Trump has long promised to cut foreign aid he sees as wasteful and encouraged other countries to pick up the slack, a policy that has not won him friends in Congress,"We have serious concerns about a freeze on these important appropriated funds, and we are urgently inquiring with the administration about why they are holding up these resources," House Appropriations Committee spokesperson Evan Hollander said in a statement.Senate Armed Services Committee chair Jim Inhofe (R-OK) has called for even more funding for Ukraine, calling for more taxpayer dollars to be earmarked to "support defensive lethal aid that will make Ukraine a more difficult target for Putin's aggression," in an article he penned for Politico earlier this year.And Russiagate true-believers are having a field day with the funding freeze. "Trump is once again showing himself to be an asset to Russia," Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) lamented.Reviewing the expenditures are Defense Secretary Mark Esper and National Security Advisor John Bolton, who is currently in Ukraine trying to convince the country to forgo a Chinese buyout of aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich. WA $250-million aid package, however, would be quite a bargaining chip in the US bid to bar China from acquiring the Ukrainian engine-builder's technological expertise.