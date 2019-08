© Sputnik/Sergey Guneev



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poured more fuel on the rumors that Ankara might be buying Russian Su-57 fighters if the US follows through on cutting Turkey out of the F-35 program.Erdogan was in Moscow earlier this week, checking out the Su-35 and Su-57 jets at the MAKS 2019 air salon in the company of his host, Russian President Vladimir Putin.was his response, prompting breaking headlines in Turkey.Erdogan added that "in a few days" he is expecting a call with US President Donald Trump, when he will be told the final US decision about the F-35 and react accordingly. Turkey is not just a customer for the F-35 but a manufacturer, Erdogan explained.On Tuesday, Erdogan toured the air show with Putin and lingered around the Su-57, Russia's fifth-generation jet and answer to the F-35.It was the first time the export variant of the Su-57 was presented to the public. The Russian military started receiving its first serial-production models earlier this year.Ankara has repeatedly said it would have to look for modern aircraft elsewhere if it was barred from buying the F-35 purchases. Washington threatened to cut Turkey off last month , after the first deliveries of the S-400 air defense systems from Russia. The Pentagon insists that the F-35 is not compatible with the S-400, and that having the two systems operate together might reveal the stealth jet's secrets to Moscow.