© Ron Sachs/CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom



When former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined Fox News as a contributor last week, her announcement was greeted with a predictable flurry of jokes about the minimal difference between her new role at the conservative network and her old job for the Trump administration. But she was hardly the first government official of either major political faction to find a new perch in the media — or to move the other way, for that matter.That kind of close relationship between the public and the nominally private sector isn't new. The revolving door between government and lobbying has long seen officials, both elected and appointed, move from powerful jobs regulating industry to well-paid jobs glad-handing their old colleagues on behalf of regulated industries.But the lobbying business evolved to formalize contacts between officials and industry that were going to take place anyway. THours after Huckabee announced her deal with Fox New, CNN revealed a similar relationship with former FBI deputy director and Trump antagonist Andrew McCabe.From the intelligence community comes former CIA director John Brennan, who has a sweet deal with NBC as a senior national security and intelligence analyst — duties that make him a counterpart to his predecessor, Michael Hayden , at CNN. JMore pedestrian members of the political class thrive, too, as exemplified by Huckabee's hiring at Fox News. Former Trump aide Hope Hicks is at Fox Corporation, as well as her one-time deputy, Raj Shah More people have moved in the other direction, including Bill Shine , who left Fox to work at the White House before shifting to Trump's reelection campaign. Heather Nauert left the network to join the administration and was briefly considered for appointment as UN ambassador. Ben Carson, now Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and John Bolton, now National Security Adviser, were both Fox News contributors before their current administration jobs. Tom Homan took quite a spin through the revolving door, serving as acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director under Trump before taking as gig as a Fox News contributor and then returning to the administration as "border czar.""They are joined at the hip," Fox News personality Juan Williams says of his employer and the Trump White House.Which you might also say of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo regarding his interview with brother Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York. Hard-hitting stuff, that.Fox leans right and pro-Trump while most of the rest of the news media leans left and anti-Trump, and the outlets' chosen representatives of the political class publicly spar over which faction should operate the mechanisms of government power. Whether those mechanisms should exist at all isn't something that commonly comes up. James Clapper certainly has few qualms about the surveillance state, Tom Homan doesn't ponder the wisdom of strict border controls, and Andrew McCabe is a lousy candidate for examining the excesses of law enforcement, just as Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn't likely to question executive overreach.Put that way, the vitriolic fulminating at the networks over policies, official conduct, and political outcomes has very little to do with informing members of the viewing audience about current events and the wisdom or lack thereof in various proposals.True, the incestuous relationship between elite media and the people they cover, socialize with, and sleep with isn't a recent development. "Every administration draws in a few journalists, typically as speechwriters and press secretaries, a natural given the overlapping skills," The Washington Post reported in 2013. "But Obama may be different in terms of the sheer number of ink-stained wretches and other news-media denizens that he has attracted."The problem clearly hasn't slowed under a new administration from a different party. Instead, familiar faces move from government office to media slots and back again in copious numbers, sorting according to the outlets that represent their factions and distorting "news" coverage of the government that plays a core role in their lives.