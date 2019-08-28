Two major roadways were also closed in neighboring St. Bernard Parish, the Associated Press reported.
Photos and video posted to social media showed cars and people sludging through flooded streets and sidewalks in New Orleans.
More #StreetFlooding from around #NewOrleans. Photos by Tyesha Reddix. #lawx #BeOn4 @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/ZGjdGG6pT0— Dave Nussbaum WWL-TV (@Dave_Nussbaum) August 26, 2019
Some decided to float their way through the floodwaters.
Just your average rainy day canoe commute on Philip Street in Uptown New Orleans pic.twitter.com/eYzzZBlKwQ— Keith Spera (@KeithSpera) August 26, 2019
Newest attraction at disneyland nola. #cityofyes #nola #flood pic.twitter.com/TY6I4dDuFn— Michael Biros (@MichaelBiros) August 26, 2019
The National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for the area until 5:45 p.m. CDT.
An estimated 3 to 5 inches of rain fell in many areas toward the south side of the New Orleans metro.
Weather Underground weather and climate blogger Bob Henson said the rainfall was isolated but intense.
"The heavy rains can be chalked up to an unusually moist atmosphere, even for August in New Orleans, together with a weak upper-level disturbance," Henson said. "In this kind of pattern, heavy rains can be quite localized."
Come on this is getting old! #NOLA pic.twitter.com/05KAJaJNBn— Ron Domingue (@rondomingue) August 26, 2019
Some residents and community leaders alike expressed their weariness with flooding in recent years. Downtown Development Director Kurt Weigle told WWL-TV that he's seeing flooding now in places he's never seen it before.
"Starting in August 2017, we started noticing something different," Weigle said. "Something is going on here. I don't have the answers, but we need to get answers real quick."
Comment: Details of the other noteworthy flooding incidents for the city over the last 2 years: