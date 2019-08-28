flood
Thunderstorms snarled afternoon traffic and brought high water rushing down streets in parts of New Orleans on Monday.

Two major roadways were also closed in neighboring St. Bernard Parish, the Associated Press reported.

Photos and video posted to social media showed cars and people sludging through flooded streets and sidewalks in New Orleans.



Some decided to float their way through the floodwaters.





The National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for the area until 5:45 p.m. CDT.

An estimated 3 to 5 inches of rain fell in many areas toward the south side of the New Orleans metro.

Weather Underground weather and climate blogger Bob Henson said the rainfall was isolated but intense.

"The heavy rains can be chalked up to an unusually moist atmosphere, even for August in New Orleans, together with a weak upper-level disturbance," Henson said. "In this kind of pattern, heavy rains can be quite localized."



Some residents and community leaders alike expressed their weariness with flooding in recent years. Downtown Development Director Kurt Weigle told WWL-TV that he's seeing flooding now in places he's never seen it before.

"Starting in August 2017, we started noticing something different," Weigle said. "Something is going on here. I don't have the answers, but we need to get answers real quick."