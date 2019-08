Just your average rainy day canoe commute on Philip Street in Uptown New Orleans pic.twitter.com/eYzzZBlKwQ — Keith Spera (@KeithSpera) August 26, 2019



Thunderstorms snarled afternoon traffic and brought high water rushing down streets in parts of New Orleans on Monday.Two major roadways were also closed in neighboring St. Bernard Parish, the Associated Press reported.Photos and video posted to social media showed cars and people sludging through flooded streets and sidewalks in New Orleans.Some decided to float their way through the floodwaters.The National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for the area until 5:45 p.m. CDT.together with a weak upper-level disturbance," Henson said. "In this kind of pattern, heavy rains can be quite localized."Some residents and community leaders alike expressed their weariness with flooding in recent years. Downtown Development Director Kurt Weigle told WWL-TV that he's seeing flooding now in places he's never seen it before.