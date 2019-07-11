Magazine Street is really flooded right now. This video of kayakers was taken near @TraceysNola at the corner of Magazine Street and Washington Avenue. @NOLAnews pic.twitter.com/u76hwdVgNF — Della Hasselle (@dellahasselle) July 10, 2019

#BREAKING: FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY in New Orleans, Gretna, Arabi and Lakefront Airport.



Per the NWS — 5 to 6" of rain has already fallen with numerous streets and underpasses severely flooded.



Video by redfeather31 via IG. #92L #LAwx #Barry pic.twitter.com/pQxj2JTE1S — Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) July 10, 2019

Tornado in New Orleans 😳🌪 pic.twitter.com/m4Q6ewi5OD — Kijana (@Bl4ckT0nySt4rk) July 10, 2019

I'm stuck at work and see this shit pic.twitter.com/StoiOMcYrj — Cardi D (@TheLovelyDrea) July 10, 2019



New Orleans (LGD), 8am: I barely beat the rain / flood damage pic.twitter.com/st5Oq78AYx — John Beisner (@BohnJeisner) July 10, 2019



The flooding hit the area as a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is forming into a hurricane nicknamed "Barry".Massive floods have inundated the streets of downtown New Orleans as heavy thunderstorms hit the region on Wednesday.Local authorities declared a flash flood emergency and urged residents to stay off the roads and look for higher ground.As torrential rains flooded New Orleans, citizens of the city took to their phone cameras to film the devastating effects of the floods.Some videos show that people were forced to use kayaks to move along the streets, which had turned into rivers.Cars parked outside were almost submerged as a result of the heavy precipitation.The floods were also accompanied by another terrifying natural phenomenon - a waterspout that was caught on camera by residents of the city.