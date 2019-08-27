© Vox



About the Author:

Joseph E. Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics, is University Professor at Columbia University and Chief Economist at the Roosevelt Institute. He is the author, most recently, of People, Power, and Profits: Progressive Capitalism for an Age of Discontent (W.W. Norton and Allen Lane).

Economists have repeatedly tried to explain to Donald Trump that trade agreements may affect which countries the US buys from and sells to, but not the magnitude of the overall deficit. But, as usual, Trump believes what he wants to believe, leaving those who can least afford it to pay the price.In the new world wrought by US President Donald Trump, where one shock follows another, there is never time to think through fully the implications of the events with which we are bombarded. In late July, the Federal Reserve Board reversed its policy of returning interest rates to more normal levels, after a decade of ultra-low rates in the wake of the Great Recession. Then, the United States had another two mass gun killings in under 24 hours, bringing the total for the year to 255 - more than one a day., which Trump had tweeted would be "good, and easy to win,"rattling markets and posing the threat of a new cold war.At one level, theThe idea that the Fed could fine-tune the economy by carefully timed changes in interest rates should by now have long been discredited - even if it provides entertainment for Fed watchers and employment for financial journalists.Large corporations are still sitting on hoards of cash:Long ago, John Maynard Keynes recognized that while a sudden tightening of monetary policy, restricting the availability of credit, could slow the economy, the effects of loosening policy when the economy is weak can be minimal. Even employing new instruments such as quantitative easing can have little effect, as Europe has learned. In fact, theas a result of unfavorable effects on bank balance sheets and thus lending.The lower interest rates do lead to a lower exchange rate. Indeed, this may be the principal channel through which Fed policy works today. But isn't that nothing more thanfor which the Trump administration roundly criticizes China? And that, predictably, has been followed by other countries lowering their exchange rate, implying thatMore ironic is the fact that the recent decline in China's exchange rate came about because of the new round of American protectionism and becauseBut, at another level, the Fed action spoke volumes. The US economy was supposed to be "great." Its 3.7% unemployment rate and first-quarter growth of 3.1% should have been the envy of the advanced countries. But scratch a little bit beneath the surface, and there was plenty to worry about. Second-quarter growth plummeted to 2.1%. Average hours worked in manufacturing in July sank to the lowest level since 2011. Real wages are only slightly above their level a decade ago, before the Great Recession.despite a tax cut allegedly intended to spur business spending, but which was used mainly to finance share buybacks instead.with three enormous fiscal-stimulus measures in the past three years.An almost $300 billion increase in expenditures over two years averted a government shutdown in 2018. And at the end of July, a new agreement to avoid another shutdown added another $320 billion of spending.The US economy has not been working for most Americans, whose incomes have been stagnating - or worse - for decades. These adverse trends are reflected in declining life expectancy.- the hallmark not only of Trump's presidency, but also of preceding Republican administrations -even by a massive giveaway to corporations and billionaires.Trump promised to get the trade deficit down, but his profound lack of understanding of economics has led to it increasing, just as most economists predicted it would. Despite Trump's bad economic management and his attempt to talk the dollar down, and the Fed's lowering of interest rates,Economists have repeatedly tried to explain to him thatIn this as in so many other areas, from exchange rates to gun control, Trump believes what he wants to believe, leaving those who can least afford it to pay the price.