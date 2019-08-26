© Reuters / Joshua Roberts

As the second round of Skripal-related US sanctions against Russia come into effect, experts claim they're much milder due to the fact that Washington's attention is focused on its trade dispute with China.The second batch of restrictions relating to the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury last year will come into force on Monday. These new sanctions prohibit US banks from certain types of engagement in the Russian sovereign debt market, as well as imposing licensing restrictions on goods controlled by the Department of Commerce. The US will also oppose any lending to Russia by international financial institutions.Vladimir Batyuk, a senior fellow with the Moscow-based Institute of USA and Canada, believes the attitude stems from Washington's attempts to salvage its own economy."It is obvious that sanctions against, say, the energy sector would also be a blow to US oil giants like Shell," he said.The new sanctions do appear to be designed to cause minimum damage to Russia's economy:"Moreover, anti-Russia sanctions could create a desire in, let's say, China to replace US companies that leave the Russian market with their own, which will hardly benefit US interests,"the he warns.Washington's ongoing trade dispute with China may actually be the other reason for the current lack of interest towards Russia on the US' part.He says that Washington is not likely to come up with any actions that could bring new distress to financial markets as the dispute with China has already put a strain on them."If [the US] places new significant sanctions on Russia now, in addition to China, it will further worsen the situation. However, all in all, Washington's line of action shows it is able of carrying off a simultaneous confrontation with both Russia and China and come out a victor."Despite US President Donald Trump announcing an extra five-percent duty on some $550 billion of Chinese goods last week, China's top trade negotiator and Vice Premier Liu He said on Monday that Beijing was willing to resolve its trade dispute with the United States through calm negotiations. He said it resolutely opposes the escalation of the conflict. Also, speaking at the ongoing G7 summit, US President Donald Trump said Chinese officials got in touch with Washington to call for both sides to get back to negotiating a deal. Trump welcomed the development and vowed that the US would start negotiations shortly.Experts believe that while the US views China as its main global rival and may see Beijing's push for talks as a white flag in the trade war, in China's case it is merely a usual strategy that says "we're ready for a compromise, but not for capitulation."Batyuk, in turn, adds that notwithstanding its proclamations of readiness for compromise, Beijing would never abandon its positions in pivotal questions."The Chinese are always firm but constructive in standing their ground in the international arena. They are ready for compromise, but not for capitulation only for, say, the New York Times to write that China has set foot on the path to democracy," he said, adding that China is a "tough negotiator" who is not likely to "give presents to the current US administration."