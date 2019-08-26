© Reuters / Essam Al-Sudani

Tehran has discussed with Baghdad the possibility of reopening a pipeline linking Iran and Syria through Iraqi territory to avoid using the Strait of Hormuz for oil transportation in the Persian Gulf.According to the source, the pipeline would consist of two parts. First, Iran would construct a new 1,000km pipeline through Iraq into Syria, going through the Nineveh plain in northern Iraq and entering Syrian territory through Deir al-Zour province, leading to the Syrian coast.The overall capacity of the pipeline is estimated at about 1.25 million barrels of oil per day, which equates to nearly half of Iran's pre-sanctions crude oil exports, although it is at least 10 times less than the overall volume of crude currently transported through the Strait of Hormuz.The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial shipping lane for Iran's oil, currently transporting up to 17 million barrels of raw materials and oil derivatives per day, most of which go to the markets of Asia and Europe. It has recently become a hot spot for international disputes after Washington decided to form a coalition to "police" the waterway following a string of mysterious attacks on oil tankers traveling through it. Washington blamed these on Iran, although Tehran repeatedly denied responsibility, saying Washington was stoking fears, accusing the US of trying to enforce its unilateral oil sanctions through military pressure.