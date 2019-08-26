Puppet Masters
'Bloody hell': English police could patrol Northern Ireland border after no-deal Brexit
RT
Sun, 25 Aug 2019 15:14 UTC
According to a report in The Sunday Times, the plans would first see approximately 300 Scottish police drafted in to support the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) as a preliminary step.
However, if tensions between the unionist and nationalist communities boil over or civil unrest erupts, officers from English forces will be deployed in the province.
A source at London's City Hall told the newspaper: "All the police forces have agreed to give support to Northern Ireland. It is a concern. Thankfully it wouldn't affect too many London officers, but we would be there. Imagine it: officers from the mainland in Northern Ireland. Bloody hell."
Unsurprisingly the report has triggered alarm bells in Northern Ireland and Ireland with many people worrying that it could incite anger among Irish nationalists and endanger the fragile peace in the region.
"English police on the Irish border. What could go wrong? Don't remember this on the referendum ballot paper or being debated in 2016? In the week we have remembered Mo Mowlam I despair at such a reckless attitude to hard-won peace," Labour MP Anna Turley said.
"We have without doubt the most breathtakingly ignorant, arrogant and reckless Government this country has seen," journalist Peter Stefanovic added.
Crown forces racked up a long history of brutality during hundreds of years of occupation of Ireland. In Northern Ireland British soldiers killed more than 300 people when they were deployed in the region during the Troubles.
There has been an uptick in dissident activity in recent months; on Monday, a bomb exploded in county Fermanagh in what police described as a "deliberate" attempt to kill officers. It was the fifth attack on security forces this year.
Gulf of Finland, 15 Aug 2019
Comment: In late 2016 Downing Street launched a probe into 302 killings by British troops in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. So, this is where the 'more than 300 people killed' figure comes from. The actual number is much, much higher though, even if it is undocumented. Take for instance the now established fact that Britain used secret death squads to inflict terror on the population: These British terror attacks killed untold numbers of people: By all signs, 'Brexit' will be in name only, with perhaps a few benefits for those in power, like removing the UK from the judicial rulings from the EU. Britain will be free to stoke tensions in Northern Ireland without any legal oversight from the EU.