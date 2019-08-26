© REUTERS / Carlos Barria

The Presidents of France and the United States have organised a joint press conference on the third day of G7 summit, taking place in Biarritz, France, after having discussed a number of topics in bilateral and international relations.During the joint presser with the US head of state, French President Emmanuel Macron shared that he had discussed the issue of Iran with Trump, agreeing that Tehran must not obtain nuclear weapons and needs to comply with international obligations in this area.Macron further said that in his opinion, the "conditions [were] created" for a meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss a possible new agreement that would reduce the tensions between the two countries. The French president said that such a meeting could be arranged in the coming weeks and that he had spoken about this possibility with Rouhani on the phone, telling him that he believes an agreement can be reached between the US and Iran.Trump commented on possible talks with Iran by saying that he would agree to them if the "circumstances were correct or right". He added that he still has a "good feeling" about negotiations with Iran."But in the meantime, they have to be good players [...]", Trump said.Macron stated during the joint presser that he and President Trump had reached a "very good agreement" resolving the situation regarding the proposed digital tax that would have hit American digital companies operating in France. Earlier, the US president proposed countering this tax, if it were to be imposed, with tariffs on French wine."On the digital tax we have reached a deal to get beyond the difficulties we had between us", the French president said.When asked by a journalist about the agreement and whether it means that no retaliatory tariffs will be imposed on French products, the US president responded by saying that First Lady Melania Trump "loves French wine".Answering a journalist's question, President Donald Trump said that in his opinion Beijing has no alternative except to strike a deal on trade with Washington due to the intense economic pressure caused by US tariffs on China, which has taken a "hard hit". He added that he believes Beijing is "sincere" in its desire to reach one."I don't mean that as a threat. I don't think they have a choice", Trump said.Trump further deplored China's alleged abuse of previous trade practices with the US and said that Washington had "never collected 10 cents from China".