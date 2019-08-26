© Mario Tama/Getty Images

As of August 16, 2019, an analysis of NASA satellite data indicated that total fire activity across the Amazon basin this year has been close to the average in comparison to the past 15 years. (The Amazon spreads across Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and parts of other countries.)



Though activity appears to be above average in the states of Amazonas and Rondônia, it has so far appeared below average in Mato Grosso and Pará, according to estimates from the Global Fire Emissions Database, a research project that compiles and analyzes NASA data.

'Despite the widespread claim, the Amazon doesn't produce 20% of the world's oxygen'While climate change alarmists spread fear over wildfires in the Amazon rainforest, data from NASA shows there is no reason for concern — or there should have been concern in past years.From media outlets to politicians, the wildfires have sparked a wave of misinformation and hysteria. The wildfires are so frightening because the Amazon produces 20 percent of the world's oxygen, they claim. Others alleged the fires could speed up climate change.However, the panic appears to be completely overblown.Still, although large wildfires are concerning, the claim that the Amazon is responsible for producing 20 percent of the world's usable oxygen is simply not true, despite being commonly cited to intensify hysteria.From Dr. Jonathan Foley, a global environmental scientist:Michael Mann, a climate scientist at Penn State University, explained: