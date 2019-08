The Planet's 'Green Lungs' Burning

The largest rainforest on the planet is being ravaged by thousands of fires and thousands of people, including politicians and celebrities, have been drawing attention to the problem using the hashtag #PrayForTheAmazon.While raising awareness of a climate emergency is definitely a noble cause, some people have apparentlyin doing so, whether deliberately or not.Some of the luminaries spreading the word about the burning Amazon rainforest haveFor instance, a photo of the burning forest shared by French President Emmanuel Macron and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, was, reports AFP news agency which spotted it in the Alarmy photo library.Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was quick to accuse Macron of "sensationalism" and attempting towith a photo that is at least 16 years old."I regret that President Macron seeks to instrumentalise an internal issue of Brazil and other Amazonian countries for personal political gain," he tweeted in Portuguese.Another widely-shared image, posted by tennis star Novak Djokovic, YouTuber Logan Paul and rapper/actor Jaden Smith, shows a wildfire sending a thick wall of smoke billowing over the Amazon.In fact, the photo was featured in a photo gallery in The Guardian, devoted to the devastating. According to the caption on the newspaper's website, it was taken 30 years ago, in June 1989.Some of the most heart-breaking images as of late were those of a charred rabbit and a monkey that appears to cry out after her baby collapses.. The photographer, Avinash Lodhi, said in an interview with The Telegraph at the time: "This picture is very close to my heart because throughout my entire photography career I have never seen anything like this."However harrowing, itThe 'burned rabbit' picture, also widely retweeted, was identified as coming from last year's Woolsey Fire in California.Brazil's space and climate-monitoring agency (Inpe) has recorded nearly 73,000 forest fires throughout the country from January to August, the highest number since records began in 2013. Most were in the Amazon.Itfrom 2018, when just under 40,000 fires were recorded in the same period.Brazil's conservative president has drawn international backlash over the Amazon situation, with Germany suspending millions of dollars in funding for local forest conservation projects and Ireland and FinlandBolsonaro, a major climate change sceptic,seeking to embarrass his government.Earlier this month, Bolsonaro sacked the head of Inpe, calling the agency's satellite data on Amazon deforestation "lies".