the G-7 summits were showcases for boilerplate platitudes about international cooperation that garnered a baseline level of media cooperation.Last year, President Trump sowed discord by feuding with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, before repeatedly refusing to sign off on the group's traditional communique. This year, as wildfires raging in the Amazon have inspired an international virtue signaling protest movement demanding that the leaders of some of the world's largest economies do something to contain fires that take place in the Amazon every year, and with the European economy teetering on the edge of recession - oh, and let's not forget Trump's escalating feud with President Xi -The Trump administration's steel and aluminum tariffs on G-7 allies sowed discord at last year's summit. And already,provoked by Trump's threats to slap tariffs on European goods ranging from wine and cheese to cars.In a precursor of what's likely to come, French police are already moving aggressively to break up a camp of protesters who had gathered in Biarritz to demand the G-7 act to help contain the wildfires in the Amazon.Washington's decision to pull out of thewill likely factor into the summit, as will Boris Johnson's ongoing efforts to persuade his European colleagues into revising the UK's withdrawal agreement or face a no deal. And in an echo of the 1980s and the days of the Plaza Accord, never been stronger - to destabilize emerging economies that borrow in dollars (let's not forget BoE Governor Mark Carney's revelatory suggestion from Friday's Jackson Hole conference that the world adopt a non-fiat, Libra-like reserve currency). Already this week, French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted thatwhile insisting in a tweet that the developed world act to put out the fires in the Amazon,As FT reports, France and other EU nations have threatenedin the Amazon, with Macron accusing Bolsonaro of lying about his environmental policies.In a preview from WSJ "We're facing a historic challenge to the world order," Macron, who is hosting the summit in the French seaside resort city of Biarritz, told a group of reporters.Luckily, we already know how this week's diplomatic fiasco will end:since with all the acrimony that has built up within the group arriving at an actual deal would be impossible. And one analyst who spoke with Politico said the gathering would likely become a 'nightmare' for Trump and everyone else involved.said Richard Gowan, an expert on multilateralism at the International Crisis Group.During this year's summit,focusing on a range of topics fromOne of those will bemarking the first face-to-face meeting of the two men since Johnson became PM.Offering the possibility of some relief for markets, Trump might succeed in finalizing, or at least making some progress, on bilateral trade deals with Japan and the UK. But a string of frustrated tweets threatening more tariffs against Europe is, at this point, equally as likely.