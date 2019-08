© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev

The Syrian army may eliminate Turkish observation points in the Idlib de-escalation zone to cut off supplies of terror groups that are operating in the area, the aide of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Bouthaina Shaaban, told the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster.Shaaban said on Friday.She pointed out that Turkey was supplying terror groups with weapons.Shaaban added.This week, the Syrian army has been conducting a successful operation in the Hama province, which borders Idlib to the southwest, capturing the strategic town of Khan Sheikhoun and the villages of Kafr Zita, Ltamenah, Latmeen and Tal Fas. Morek, which hosts the Turkish observation point, remains unseized to date.On Thursday,