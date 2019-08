© Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson invoked the wrath of the Twitterati after appearing to disrespect France's Emmanuel Macron. However, video of the key moment shows that people jumped to the wrong conclusion.The MSM denunciations of Johnson's apparent bad behavior came thick and fast as the well-timed snap was strewn across social media Thursday.While various video versions of the event have each accrued more than 500,000 views, that likely won't compare with the millions of views on the still image, captured at just the 'right' moment.