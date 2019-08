© REUTERS/Stephen Lam



Amid a rising tide of crime, inequality, and literal human waste, San Francisco, California has chosen to sanitize - language.The new "person-first" language guidelines were recently introduced by the city's Board of Supervisors, the San Francisco Chronicle reported . From now on, a convicted felon released from jail will be called a "justice-involved person" or a "returning resident."A juvenile delinquent will now be delicately referred to as a "young person impacted by the juvenile justice system." A drug addict will be called "a person with a history of substance use," while someone out on parole will be called a "person under supervision."The resolution aims to combat "societal stigmas, attitudinal barriers and continued negative stereotypes," which "only serve to obstruct and separate people from society and make the institutionalization of racism and supremacy appear normal." Including a nod to racism is par for the course in 2019, but the board did not clarify exactly why it chose to associate terms like "felon" with racial minorities. A racist slip of the tongue in itself, perhaps?Although set out in a non-binding resolution, thehas promised to work with the board on the issues.Aside from their own crimes against brevity and the English language, the all-Democrat Board of Supervisors have more serious problems to contend with than mean words for people who've had trouble with the law.Thanks in part to a 2014 California law that downgraded minor theft and personal narcotic use to misdemeanors,and used syringes litter streets, parks and playgrounds. Indeed, an NBC investigation last year found theCompounding the problem,, with reports of human excrement on the streets more than quintupling between 2011 and 2018.Though the sidewalks are covered in feces of the estimated 8,000 homeless residents, San Francisco remains the country's second most expensive city to live in. Only 17 percent of households can afford to buy a median-priced home, and the squalor of Tenderloin district is in stark contrast to the cartoonish wealth in nearby Silicon Valley.Chapman University fellow Joel Kotkin told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Wednesday.The change to politically correct language is also hypocritical for the criminals - sorry, "justice-involved individuals" - who actually get picked up for serious crimes and incarcerated, and itThe state's prisons are violent institutions, and no cuddly language is going to stop our hypothetical offender from having to 'hoop' a bag of heroin across the prison yard for a swastika-tattooed shot-caller in the Aryan Brotherhood, for example.California has got into headlines for its "woke" legislative efforts, such as banning plastic drinking straws in a state that's home to eight of the top ten most polluted US cities , or punishing those who call transgender people by the "wrong" pronouns more severely than those who knowingly and deliberately infect others with HIV/AIDS. It has also ordered the cover up of a mural of George Washington - painted by a Communist - because it features slaves, while paying mostly minority inmates a dollar an hour to risk their lives fighting wildfires.